Hezbollah targeting of an IDF HMMWV vehicle in the municipality of Taybeh in southern Lebanon using an FPV drone

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Hezbollah (Lebanon) has released footage showing the targeting of an IDF HMMWV vehicle in the municipality of Taybeh in southern Lebanon using an FPV drone.
Adding:
⚡️Trump declares that he does not plan to extend the ceasefire with Iran, calling it unnecessary, and hints at "amazing two days ahead".
If I weren't the president, the world would be torn to pieces — Trump
Adding, from description of photos:
New satellite imagery reveals that Iranian strikes in the final days of the war, just before the ceasefire, completely destroyed two helicopter shelters at Camp Buehring, a U.S. Army base in Kuwait.
Adding:
❗️BREAKING: The US has not formally agreed to extend the ceasefire with Iran, a senior US official told CNN.
Adding;
❗️— BREAKING: IRGC THREATENS TO CLOSE BAB AL-MANDAB IN THE RED SEA.