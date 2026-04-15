Hezbollah targeting of an IDF HMMWV vehicle in the municipality of Taybeh in southern Lebanon using an FPV drone

Hezbollah (Lebanon) has released footage showing the targeting of an IDF HMMWV vehicle in the municipality of Taybeh in southern Lebanon using an FPV drone.

Adding:

⚡️Trump declares that he does not plan to extend the ceasefire with Iran, calling it unnecessary, and hints at "amazing two days ahead".

If I weren't the president, the world would be torn to pieces — Trump

Adding, from description of photos:

New satellite imagery reveals that Iranian strikes in the final days of the war, just before the ceasefire, completely destroyed two helicopter shelters at Camp Buehring, a U.S. Army base in Kuwait.

Adding:

❗️BREAKING: The US has not formally agreed to extend the ceasefire with Iran, a senior US official told CNN.

Adding;

❗️— BREAKING: IRGC THREATENS TO CLOSE BAB AL-MANDAB IN THE RED SEA.