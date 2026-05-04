Bail Conditions in Sexual Assault Cases (Calgary) | What You Must Know

Bail conditions in sexual assault cases in Calgary are often strict and can affect your daily life. Understanding these conditions is essential to avoid further legal trouble.

In this video, you’ll learn:

• Common bail conditions (no contact, curfews, restrictions)

• How courts decide bail terms

• What happens if you breach conditions

• How a lawyer can challenge unfair restrictions

Even a small mistake can lead to new charges so compliance is critical.

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Business Hours: Monday to Friday – 8:30 to 16:30

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https://www.chadvocacy.com/post/bail-conditions-sexual-assault-cases