Why You Need the Visum Light Therapy Tool | Conners Clinic - Alternative Cancer Coaching
76 views
channel image
Conners Clinic
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

Visum Light (patent pending) is your all-in-one comprehensive wellness therapy device. Polychromatic and monochromatic operator controlled timer, dosing, Nogier frequencies and Pre-programmed patterns. All this in one device!


The Visum Light is the newest light from the makers of the AAH Light. Taking all the experience and knowledge gained with the AAH Lights, we were in the perfect position to design the Patent Pending Visum Light.


We are the first to offer a polychromatic variable pulsed therapy light that is operator controlled. YOU have the ability to select and combine colors, time, intensity, Nogier frequencies and seven pre-programmed settings. That is incredible and why you will not find that with any other hand-held therapy light!


Learn more at https://shop.connersclinic.com/produc...


