Urgent Call for Help from Patriots in the Cannabis indusry and my Brighteon Family - Cannabis Jimmy has been arrested on false charges of trafficking cannabis in Medellin Colombia.- Part A
64 views • 23 hours ago

I was framed by an ugly American born in the Dominican Republic.  A real piece of shit.  He had rented a room in our Nature Lodge and turned into an asshole drunk.  I was in the process of throwing him out and he ran to the police and ratted on me telling the police I was some big cannabs dealer selling drugs, All lies.  I need to set up a fund for my defense as I am still under arrest .  I spent 15 days in the Slammer with a bunch of murderers, rapists, drug dealers, etc. Mixed in a big room in the general population.  I am writing a book on my recent experience in the main County jail in Medellin Colombia.  I also someone will pick this story up so we can do a movie on Netfliz.  Check out Google:  73 yr old Amercian arrested for selling drugs. All bullshit. I am number one on Google for Cannabis Tours here and I think someone was out to get me, etc.  But the main reason, is this asshole who was living in our house went to police and set me up for a raid.    I will make a video next week explaining everything.  Stay tuned

cannabisjimmyarrested
