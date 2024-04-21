Urgent Call for Help from Patriots in the Cannabis indusry and my Brighteon Family - Cannabis Jimmy has been arrested on false charges of trafficking cannabis in Medellin Colombia.- Part A

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I was framed by an ugly American born in the Dominican Republic. A real piece of shit. He had rented a room in our Nature Lodge and turned into an asshole drunk. I was in the process of throwing him out and he ran to the police and ratted on me telling the police I was some big cannabs dealer selling drugs, All lies. I need to set up a fund for my defense as I am still under arrest . I spent 15 days in the Slammer with a bunch of murderers, rapists, drug dealers, etc. Mixed in a big room in the general population. I am writing a book on my recent experience in the main County jail in Medellin Colombia. I also someone will pick this story up so we can do a movie on Netfliz. Check out Google: 73 yr old Amercian arrested for selling drugs. All bullshit. I am number one on Google for Cannabis Tours here and I think someone was out to get me, etc. But the main reason, is this asshole who was living in our house went to police and set me up for a raid. I will make a video next week explaining everything. Stay tuned