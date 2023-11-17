Create New Account
🚩 House Speaker Mike Johnson Releases 40,000 Hours of J6 Footage
House Speaker Mike Johnson Releases 40,000 Hours of J6 Footage  |   RealAmericasVoice


Speaker of the House Mike Johnson announced on Friday that 40,000 hours of J6 footage will be released to the public.

Watch more #SpecialReport here: https://rumble.com/v3wca3j-special-report-with-miranda-khan-and-tera-dahl-11-17-23.html

jan 6 videospeaker mike johnsonsurveillance tape

