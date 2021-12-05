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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 5-12-2021
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220 views • May 12, 2021
The supposed cyber attack on the gas pipeline is going into a week now and we seeing 17 states declaring emergencies as the gas shortages start. Ontario has now suspended the astra injection as the blood clot issue continues. The UKColumn has simplified the UK yellow card scheme and they have done a great job head over and check them and the site out!
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Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/gas-run-has-begun-fuel-stations-run-dry-amid-hacked-pipeline
https://www.rt.com/news/523544-ontario-halts-astrazeneca-vaccine/
https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/gas-run-has-begun-fuel-stations-run-dry-amid-hacked-pipeline
https://www.rt.com/news/523544-ontario-halts-astrazeneca-vaccine/
https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
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