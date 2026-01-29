Signs of the end times: And ye shall be hated of all nations for My name's sake! (10)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Credits to Daily Pursuit of Truth & Christian Canuck
A Nigerian pastor cries out to Trump to stop the murder of Christians in Nigeria. The leftist, globalist Canadian government wants to pass bill C-9 that would label the Bible as hate literature. And a transgender instructor gave a Christian student 0% for writing a Bible-based essay.
Christ warned us, as a signed of the end times, that Christians will be hated in Matthew 5:11; Matthew 10:22 and Matthew 24:9 for their faith in Christ.
