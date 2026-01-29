Signs of the end times: And ye shall be hated of all nations for My name's sake! (10)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to Daily Pursuit of Truth & Christian Canuck





A Nigerian pastor cries out to Trump to stop the murder of Christians in Nigeria. The leftist, globalist Canadian government wants to pass bill C-9 that would label the Bible as hate literature. And a transgender instructor gave a Christian student 0% for writing a Bible-based essay.





Christ warned us, as a signed of the end times, that Christians will be hated in Matthew 5:11; Matthew 10:22 and Matthew 24:9 for their faith in Christ.





Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]