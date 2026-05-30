LEGO: 'Gaza's Lost Children' - LEGO AI X - May 27, 2026

Children should be learning how to read…

not how to survive airstrikes.

They should be carrying school bags,

not running through smoke and rubble.

Every child deserves a childhood.

A safe home.

A classroom.

A peaceful night without fear falling from the sky.

This video is a reminder that behind every war are innocent lives forced to grow up too soon.

No child should have to learn the sound of bombs before they learn the sound of peace.

🎬 LEGO AI X

🎵 LEGO AI X

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