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【Ukraine Rescue】 04/15/22 Young Israel volunteer Jacob shares the NFSC’s Passover celebration livecasting link to his parents and grandmother in Israel. This is his first Passover in another country. He uses the Jewish people’s history of fighting for freedom to encourage all the fellow Chinese to keep fighting for freedom. Sometimes the road is tough, but keep fighting and keep moving forward!