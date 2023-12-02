Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Greg Gutfeld: Elon Musk may be the last man standing between freedom of speech and the censorship industrial complex
Greg Gutfeld stands up for Elon Musk and says the quiet part out loud:

"Elon Musk may be the last man standing between real freedom of speech and the suffocating block of the censorship industrial complex, which is made up of government,  media and tech forces. "


Keywords
elon musk responseaccused of anti semitismcorporate advertising pulledgreg gutfield defends elon

