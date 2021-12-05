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Moderna CLASHES with US govt over jab patent rights
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173 views • December 05, 2021
https://rumble.com/vp2eo3-moderna-clashes-with-us-govt-over-jab-patent-rights.html
COVID vaccine manufacturer Moderna and the US government are in dispute, with the drugs-maker claiming it is the sole inventor of a crucial component in a patent claim, despite having had help from federal scientists to create the jab.
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COVID vaccine manufacturer Moderna and the US government are in dispute, with the drugs-maker claiming it is the sole inventor of a crucial component in a patent claim, despite having had help from federal scientists to create the jab.
#news #trending #currentevents
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@rt.news
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
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