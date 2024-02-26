50% of dead bodies have white, fibrous, rubbery clots, says embalmer, Richard Hirschman

“I’ve been doing this for 20 years and never saw [ these white, fibrous, rubbery clots before ]… “Overall… at least 50% [ of dead people he has embalmed have these white, fibrous, rubbery clots in their blood ]…” “[ Of the 250 images he has of these white, rubbery clots ] NONE, that I can recall, have said on the death certificate that the death was caused by the vaccine. ] “If [ these white, fibrous, rubbery clots ] are caused by the vaccine… then the death rate for the vaccine would be through the roof…” Embalmer, Richard Hirschman tells Del Bigtree on "The Highwire" on Feb 22, 2024.
The full interview titled "EMBALMERS WORLDWIDE REPORT UNEXPLAINED FIBROUS “RUBBERY” CLOTS IN DECEASED" is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/psl73EiTQ84v/
The full episode titled "EPISODE 360: THE CLOT THICKENS" is posted here:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0W0uyXi01JTl/
Source - Fat News
