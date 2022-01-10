Dr. Mike Yeadon: 90% Of Vax Side-Effects Came From Less Than 10% Of Batches

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* It is illegal for a drug company to have variations in their batches.
* This doesn’t look like a mistake or an accident.
* Dr. Yeadon explains the sinister reasons that could be behind this.
* He could prove in court how the batches are illegally different — and is concerned that this is like calibrating a weapon.
The full episode is linked below.
The Ben Armstrong Show | 10 January 2022
https://thenewamerican.com/dr-mike-yeadon-says-90-of-vaccine-side-effects-came-from-less-than-10-of-the-batches/