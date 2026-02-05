From Paper Lies to Golden Truths: Inside the 2026 Financial Reset & the Fight for Your Freedom

Join host John Michael Chambers on The Global Financial Reset for a groundbreaking discussion with special guests, including “107,” Will Barney, and Bill Armour. Recorded on February 4, 2026, this episode dives deep into the unfolding currency wars, the engineered collapse in silver prices, and the covert battle to restore gold and silver as constitutional money.





Topics covered:





The manipulation of silver and gold markets by central banks





The transition from Federal Reserve notes to a Treasury-backed dollar





The role of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the new financial system





Japan’s strategic position in the global economic reset





Upcoming executive actions to ensure election integrity





Sovereign wealth funds and the repatriation of stolen wealth





Practical steps to protect your assets with physical precious metals





Featuring insider insights from “107,” a veteran of Reagan-era monetary policy, this episode is essential viewing for anyone seeking to understand—and survive—the greatest financial transformation of our lifetime.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





