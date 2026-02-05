BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
From Paper Lies to Golden Truths: Inside the 2026 Financial Reset & the Fight for Your Freedom
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
64 views • 3 days ago

Join host John Michael Chambers on The Global Financial Reset for a groundbreaking discussion with special guests, including “107,” Will Barney, and Bill Armour. Recorded on February 4, 2026, this episode dives deep into the unfolding currency wars, the engineered collapse in silver prices, and the covert battle to restore gold and silver as constitutional money.


Topics covered:


The manipulation of silver and gold markets by central banks


The transition from Federal Reserve notes to a Treasury-backed dollar


The role of cryptocurrencies and blockchain in the new financial system


Japan’s strategic position in the global economic reset


Upcoming executive actions to ensure election integrity


Sovereign wealth funds and the repatriation of stolen wealth


Practical steps to protect your assets with physical precious metals


Featuring insider insights from “107,” a veteran of Reagan-era monetary policy, this episode is essential viewing for anyone seeking to understand—and survive—the greatest financial transformation of our lifetime.


NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.


FOR MORE AMAZING JMC PROGRAMMING LIKE THIS, VIEW OUR FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


 The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.

Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

 CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/


BECOME A PREMIUM MEMBER TODAY! - https://johnmichaelchambers.com/patriot-q-a/



Visit www.triadretire.com for guaranteed income you cannot outlive!

Keywords
blockchaincryptocurrencyfederal reservegoldjapanprecious metalsasset protectionglobal financial resetjohn michael chambers107election integrityconstitutional moneycurrency warssovereign wealth fundbill armourwill barneysilver price collapsetreasury dollar
