Freedom Hub Working Group
21 views • 2 days ago

Are we living in a Universe, a Simulation, or a Multiverse?

With Elisabeth Hancock, Educator, Galactic Researcher, Author Human Origins, the Multiverse & our Star Ancestry

https://elisabethhancock.com/

 

Subscribe to Freedom Hub: https://yourfreedomhub.substack.com/

 

The prevailing narrative, or "official story," across various disciplines—science, medicine, history, and cosmology—has been called into question, sparking an existential crisis. This narrative, upon which our lives and identities are built, may be fundamentally flawed. For instance, the construction of ancient architectural marvels like Notre Dame and the Great Pyramids, without modern tools and machinery, defies conventional understanding. Artificial Intelligence now confirms the improbability of these feats, challenging our perception of human capability and history's timeline. This chaos, however, presents an opportunity for reevaluation and growth...

 

…Enter Elisabeth Hancock, a multifaceted figure—author, educator, therapist, and galactic researcher—who delves into the rabbit holes of lost history and the nature of reality. Her mission is to awaken individuals to the concept of the multiverse, empowering them to access their intuitive abilities and live their best lives. Hancock's work, detailed in her book "Human Origins, the Multiverse & our Star Ancestry," and through her courses and YouTube podcasts at elisabethhancock.com, offers a fresh perspective on our origins and existence, pointing us towards a new and better direction amidst the chaos.

