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Energy Crisis becomes a Food Crisis - Grow Food and Build Local Food Systems Now..!
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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330 views • October 05, 2021
The energy crisis is quickly becoming a food crisis: China's harvest is faltering without electricity. Dutch are unable to heat their greenhouses, which are empty and cold. The UK's meat production is curtailed by a lack of CO2. The world's food supply chains are deteriorating rapidly -- but the tide is turning! People are more receptive to creative ideas than ever -- build and invest in YOUR food production and local food systems NOW!

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FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/10/...

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EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
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Keywords
censorshiphoaxpreppingagriculturefarmingsurvivalfood shortagesaigenocidenwo1984agenda 21faminesmasksmsm liesfood warsquarantineslockdownscovidplandemiccurfewsthe great resetagroterrorism
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