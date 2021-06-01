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A Corona Virus Health Warning from 1970's
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331 views • June 01, 2021
If only we had listened.
A British Public Information Film on the threat of Coronavirus, released in the 1970s.
Original source (producer) - CheeksProductions https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5q7HkxNhnXA
Category - Humour.
A British Public Information Film on the threat of Coronavirus, released in the 1970s.
Original source (producer) - CheeksProductions https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5q7HkxNhnXA
Category - Humour.
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