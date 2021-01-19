BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Τα αναπάντητα ερωτήματα του PCR-test και Covid-19
Geopolitical Analysis
Geopolitical Analysis
13 followers
Follow
5
Download MP3
Share
Report
228 views • January 19, 2021
Πηγές:
https://principia-scientific.com/who-finally-admits-covid19-pcr-test-has-a-problem/

https://www.ntd.com/censored-doctor-questions-covid-19-measures_540973.html

http://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/powerhour/hr2011221.mp3
(ραδιοφωνική εκπομπή)

https://research-information.bris.ac.uk/en/persons/jessica-c-watson

www.globalresearch.ca

Γιατροί που διαφωνούν κάθετα για τα μέτρα αλλά και τον ιό:

Dr. Scott Jensen (Minnesota Senator and MD): we’re being instructed to fill out death certificates with a diagnosis of Covid-19 whether the person actually died from Covid-19 or Not

-Dr John Lee (consultant histopathologist Rotherham General Hospital, former clinical professor of pathology at Hull York Medical School)

-Dr. John Oxford (virologist, Professor at Queen Mary, University of London)

-Prof Knut Wittkowski (professor of epidemiology, former head Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design Rockefeller University, New York)

-Dr Klaus Püschel (forensic pathologist, former professor of forensics Essen University, director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf)

-Dr Alexander Kekulé (doctor, biochemist, Chair for Medical Microbiology and Virology at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, Director Institute for Medical Microbiology University Hospital Halle)

-Dr Claus Köhnlein (Internist, co-author book Virus Mania)

-Dr Gérard Krause (head Department for EpidemiologyHelmholtz Centre for Infection in Braunschweig, director of the Institute for Infectious Disease Epidemiology TWINCORE in Hannover, Chair of the PhD Program Epidemiology at the Hannover Medical School. Coordinator Translational Infrastructure Epidemiology at the German Centre for Infection Research)

-Dr Gerd Gigerenzer (psychologist, professor of psychology and Director of the Harding Center for Risk Literacy Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Berlin) https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/17/8-more-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/

- Thomas S. Cowan, MD
Keywords
vaccineshoaxunchinaconspiracywhodavid ickescamtechnocracygreecemasksmitsotakiscoronaviruscovid19mullispcr testscamdemictedrosantitheseisanopaia atraposfouchechristos kastamonitisagenda2021sacrecrete tv
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel&#8217;s Veto Dooms Gaza&#8217;s &#8220;Stabilization&#8221;

The Board of Peace or the Board of Power? How Israel’s Veto Dooms Gaza’s “Stabilization”

Garrison Vance
JD Vance Says U.S. Has &#8220;Decisively Won&#8221; Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

JD Vance Says U.S. Has “Decisively Won” Iran War in Some Ways as Midterms Near

Garrison Vance
Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Trump Approval Rating Falls to Record Low; Republican Candidates Adjust Midterm Campaigns

Douglas Harrington
State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump&#8217;s Second Term

State Department Says Over 300,000 Visas Revoked During Trump’s Second Term

Douglas Harrington
Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Social Security Administration Updates 42 Million Records in Largest Database Cleanup in Agency History

Douglas Harrington
Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Trump Rally Scrapped as GOP Candidates Weigh Being Seen With Him, Report Says

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy