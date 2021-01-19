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Τα αναπάντητα ερωτήματα του PCR-test και Covid-19
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228 views • January 19, 2021
Πηγές:
https://principia-scientific.com/who-finally-admits-covid19-pcr-test-has-a-problem/
https://www.ntd.com/censored-doctor-questions-covid-19-measures_540973.html
http://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/powerhour/hr2011221.mp3
(ραδιοφωνική εκπομπή)
https://research-information.bris.ac.uk/en/persons/jessica-c-watson
www.globalresearch.ca
Γιατροί που διαφωνούν κάθετα για τα μέτρα αλλά και τον ιό:
Dr. Scott Jensen (Minnesota Senator and MD): we’re being instructed to fill out death certificates with a diagnosis of Covid-19 whether the person actually died from Covid-19 or Not
-Dr John Lee (consultant histopathologist Rotherham General Hospital, former clinical professor of pathology at Hull York Medical School)
-Dr. John Oxford (virologist, Professor at Queen Mary, University of London)
-Prof Knut Wittkowski (professor of epidemiology, former head Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design Rockefeller University, New York)
-Dr Klaus Püschel (forensic pathologist, former professor of forensics Essen University, director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf)
-Dr Alexander Kekulé (doctor, biochemist, Chair for Medical Microbiology and Virology at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, Director Institute for Medical Microbiology University Hospital Halle)
-Dr Claus Köhnlein (Internist, co-author book Virus Mania)
-Dr Gérard Krause (head Department for EpidemiologyHelmholtz Centre for Infection in Braunschweig, director of the Institute for Infectious Disease Epidemiology TWINCORE in Hannover, Chair of the PhD Program Epidemiology at the Hannover Medical School. Coordinator Translational Infrastructure Epidemiology at the German Centre for Infection Research)
-Dr Gerd Gigerenzer (psychologist, professor of psychology and Director of the Harding Center for Risk Literacy Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Berlin) https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/17/8-more-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
- Thomas S. Cowan, MD
https://principia-scientific.com/who-finally-admits-covid19-pcr-test-has-a-problem/
https://www.ntd.com/censored-doctor-questions-covid-19-measures_540973.html
http://mediaarchives.gsradio.net/powerhour/hr2011221.mp3
(ραδιοφωνική εκπομπή)
https://research-information.bris.ac.uk/en/persons/jessica-c-watson
www.globalresearch.ca
Γιατροί που διαφωνούν κάθετα για τα μέτρα αλλά και τον ιό:
Dr. Scott Jensen (Minnesota Senator and MD): we’re being instructed to fill out death certificates with a diagnosis of Covid-19 whether the person actually died from Covid-19 or Not
-Dr John Lee (consultant histopathologist Rotherham General Hospital, former clinical professor of pathology at Hull York Medical School)
-Dr. John Oxford (virologist, Professor at Queen Mary, University of London)
-Prof Knut Wittkowski (professor of epidemiology, former head Department of Biostatistics, Epidemiology, and Research Design Rockefeller University, New York)
-Dr Klaus Püschel (forensic pathologist, former professor of forensics Essen University, director of the Institute of Forensic Medicine University Medical Center Hamburg-Eppendorf)
-Dr Alexander Kekulé (doctor, biochemist, Chair for Medical Microbiology and Virology at Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg, Director Institute for Medical Microbiology University Hospital Halle)
-Dr Claus Köhnlein (Internist, co-author book Virus Mania)
-Dr Gérard Krause (head Department for EpidemiologyHelmholtz Centre for Infection in Braunschweig, director of the Institute for Infectious Disease Epidemiology TWINCORE in Hannover, Chair of the PhD Program Epidemiology at the Hannover Medical School. Coordinator Translational Infrastructure Epidemiology at the German Centre for Infection Research)
-Dr Gerd Gigerenzer (psychologist, professor of psychology and Director of the Harding Center for Risk Literacy Max Planck Institute for Human Development in Berlin) https://off-guardian.org/2020/04/17/8-more-experts-questioning-the-coronavirus-panic/
- Thomas S. Cowan, MD
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