How governments sabotage environmental protection (by Ivo Sasek)

Using various case studies, Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek shows how governments enforce environmental protection by law and tax it heavily on the one hand, but prevent it just as heavily on the other. Environmentally friendly technologies have been a thorn in their side since the 18th century. But not only for them ... Call to all nations: Spread this knowledge – a 5th power is needed!