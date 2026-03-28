Harness the synergy between Vitamins B9 and B12 to maintain a healthy mind and body

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Groovy Bee Organic
Methylfolate 15mg + B12 Tincture goes a step further by including a unique
blend of trace minerals sourced from ancient sea deposits, which work
synergistically with the vitamins to enhance absorption.
Available in an easy-to-take liquid format with a hint of organic orange, this potent combination of essential nutrients offers a convenient and effective strategy for anyone looking to proactively support a healthy mind and body.
Groovy Bee Organic Methylfolate 15mg + B12 Tincture is non-GMO, certified organic and has been meticulously lab tested for glyphosate, heavy metals and microbiology.
Shop at GroovyBee.com
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