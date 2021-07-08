Breath Connects Us All - BREATHING IS CONSCIOUSNESS

BREATHING IS CONSCIOUSNESSJesura said: “Believe onto the Christ and out of your belly will flow the waters of Living Life”.“I have food to eat you know not of.”You cannot go without food for about 3 weeks.You cannot go without water for 4 days and some adepts a little longer.You cannot go without air for 3 minutes and some experts up to 5 min. or more.Breathing Energy is psychic Nutrition. Breath is better than food.Mind Attunes to Meditation then we start to tune into the Baby Christ being within ourselves.Be Jesus. Be Buddha. Become You.Music:Professor Trance & The Energisers - Breath Connect Us All - by Alain EskinasiFree BreathworkTHIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNELLOVE, LIGHT, LIFEThe future looks tremendously fantastical friends.Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.When Tyranny Becomes Law.Rebellion Becomes Duty.Thomas Jefferson"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."Benjamin FranklinPeace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back DownCharlie the Spirit WalkerMystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & WarriorsWWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬