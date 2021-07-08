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Breath Connects Us All - BREATHING IS CONSCIOUSNESS
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42 views • July 08, 2021
BREATHING IS CONSCIOUSNESS
Jesura said: “Believe onto the Christ and out of your belly will flow the waters of Living Life”.
“I have food to eat you know not of.”
You cannot go without food for about 3 weeks.
You cannot go without water for 4 days and some adepts a little longer.
You cannot go without air for 3 minutes and some experts up to 5 min. or more.
Breathing Energy is psychic Nutrition. Breath is better than food.
Mind Attunes to Meditation then we start to tune into the Baby Christ being within ourselves.
Be Jesus. Be Buddha. Become You.
Music:
Professor Trance & The Energisers - Breath Connect Us All - by Alain Eskinasi
Free Breathwork
https://alchemyofbreath.com/ceremonial-breathwork/
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Jesura said: “Believe onto the Christ and out of your belly will flow the waters of Living Life”.
“I have food to eat you know not of.”
You cannot go without food for about 3 weeks.
You cannot go without water for 4 days and some adepts a little longer.
You cannot go without air for 3 minutes and some experts up to 5 min. or more.
Breathing Energy is psychic Nutrition. Breath is better than food.
Mind Attunes to Meditation then we start to tune into the Baby Christ being within ourselves.
Be Jesus. Be Buddha. Become You.
Music:
Professor Trance & The Energisers - Breath Connect Us All - by Alain Eskinasi
Free Breathwork
https://alchemyofbreath.com/ceremonial-breathwork/
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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