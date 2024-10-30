3rd Generation Palestinian Refugee, Displaced for the 3rd time, from Yarmouk to Dahiya to Mar Elias

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf interviews Areej Yasser, a Palestinian refugee from Yarmouk Camp in Damascus, Syria, who was displaced to Dahiya suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, in 2016, only to be displaced again last month to Mar Elias Camp. Areej volunteers with Kayani, https://www.instagram.com/kayani_project/ a community organisation helping the refugees in the camp. You can donate to their efforts here: https://donorbox.org/crisis-in-lebanon-supporting-families-in-mar-elias-camp
Camera: Hadi Hotait
Filmed 15/10/2024
