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HOW MANY GOVERNMENT-MADE VIRUSES ARE WE GOING TO PUT UP WITH?
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141 views • July 07, 2021
If COVID was indeed a government-made virus, which is the accurate way of describing Coronavirus if it was developed in a government-run lab, and if the lab origin of the virus is true, then we need to connect certain dots and ask certain questions....questions like: How many Government-made viruses are we going to put up with before we deal with the problem at its source?
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