Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Election integrity activist advises Trump to speak out about 2020
59 views
channel image
NewsClips
Published Yesterday |

Election integrity activist and author Leah Hoopes says she saw massive voter fraud in Pennsylvania in 2020 and advises former President Trump to keep speaking out about an election she says was stolen from him. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.


Keywords
current eventsnewspoliticsfox newsnewsclipsclipsnewsmax

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket