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GREAT MOVE OF GOD POSTPONED, THIS IS WHY!
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22 views • February 04, 2021
The greatest move of God has been postponed for the second time and the following is the reason why.
This is the second time I told you that God is about to pour out His Holy Spirit upon all flesh and nothing took place.
Just about every prophet on earth joined with me this time around and announced that this will be a real time of PENTECOST when God would pour out His Spirit upon all flesh.
All the prophets were wrong including myself.
What's up with that?
I was about to tear down my forms and YouTube channel because I thought I have been deceived or even worse, that I am a false prophet.
Just before I clicked delete the Lord spoke to me.
He gave me a reality check.
The Lord told me that His people were not ready for this infilling of Jesus.
He told me that the next time this Great end time move is announced it will take place ready or not.
This is the second time the Lord postponed His great end time revival and the last time.
People of God you have but a short time to make your self ready for the Greatest Move of God in the history of the world.
This great end time event will only come by only once is all eternity.
Repent now or you never will!
God's Holy Spirit spoke to me clearly said, "BE READY"
Ranger
This is the second time I told you that God is about to pour out His Holy Spirit upon all flesh and nothing took place.
Just about every prophet on earth joined with me this time around and announced that this will be a real time of PENTECOST when God would pour out His Spirit upon all flesh.
All the prophets were wrong including myself.
What's up with that?
I was about to tear down my forms and YouTube channel because I thought I have been deceived or even worse, that I am a false prophet.
Just before I clicked delete the Lord spoke to me.
He gave me a reality check.
The Lord told me that His people were not ready for this infilling of Jesus.
He told me that the next time this Great end time move is announced it will take place ready or not.
This is the second time the Lord postponed His great end time revival and the last time.
People of God you have but a short time to make your self ready for the Greatest Move of God in the history of the world.
This great end time event will only come by only once is all eternity.
Repent now or you never will!
God's Holy Spirit spoke to me clearly said, "BE READY"
Ranger
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