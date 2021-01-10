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Totali-tario (The bullies WILL get worse!)
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46 views • January 10, 2021
THIS VIDEO GOT ME BANNED FROM YOUTUBE FOR 2 WEEKS!!
Source material
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WARMINGTON: Man arrested under lockdown rules Saturday, dead on Monday
https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-man-arrested-under-lockdown-rules-saturday-dead-on-monday
Online threats lead to standoff with RCMP in Dinsmore
https://leaderpost.com/news/local-news/man-undergoing-mental-health-assessment-after-standoff-with-rcmp-in-dinsmore?fbclid=IwAR2klnWRbj-eZWqoZNVre3FBNfCKu_aOcpUUZdbiUZqWju0Nn6MrR-hmXwE
Seniors ARRESTED while filling medical prescription at Manitoba grocery store
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JycyFS_mAY&;t=133s
Who is responsible for enforcing mask EXCEPTIONS? Nobody seems to know
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJBe9u8h55o&;t=52s
With great powder comes great responsibility — Toronto police shut down toboggan hill-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wol1pGDLRsM
Ontario Bubble Tea - Toronto Police - Man arrested for supporting local business - later suicides
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OKb29VR6WLRf/
Shopping at Longos Leaside. This blatant discrimination cannot be allowed to buy anything (Jason Caleb)
https://www.facebook.com/jason.caleb.121/videos/442955053698417
Source material
.
.
WARMINGTON: Man arrested under lockdown rules Saturday, dead on Monday
https://torontosun.com/news/local-news/warmington-man-arrested-under-lockdown-rules-saturday-dead-on-monday
Online threats lead to standoff with RCMP in Dinsmore
https://leaderpost.com/news/local-news/man-undergoing-mental-health-assessment-after-standoff-with-rcmp-in-dinsmore?fbclid=IwAR2klnWRbj-eZWqoZNVre3FBNfCKu_aOcpUUZdbiUZqWju0Nn6MrR-hmXwE
Seniors ARRESTED while filling medical prescription at Manitoba grocery store
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_JycyFS_mAY&;t=133s
Who is responsible for enforcing mask EXCEPTIONS? Nobody seems to know
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJBe9u8h55o&;t=52s
With great powder comes great responsibility — Toronto police shut down toboggan hill-
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wol1pGDLRsM
Ontario Bubble Tea - Toronto Police - Man arrested for supporting local business - later suicides
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OKb29VR6WLRf/
Shopping at Longos Leaside. This blatant discrimination cannot be allowed to buy anything (Jason Caleb)
https://www.facebook.com/jason.caleb.121/videos/442955053698417
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