Above Strength

April 26th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches the importance of staying strong in the Lord in the midst of intense trials and oppression. God will let things get above your strength, let us all stand with Him through all things!

"But the God of all grace, who hath called us unto his eternal glory by Christ Jesus, after that ye have suffered a while, make you perfect, stablish, strengthen, settle you." 1 Peter 5:10