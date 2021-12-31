Devolved | Vol 1 – A Fortified Election

In the US and throughout the West over the past two years, we’ve witnessed universal institutional collapse, the implosion of Constitutional rights and the deployment of mass genocide.In the face of this global tyranny, the last thing we need is false hope. I know people who want to knock out the teeth of those slinging hopium and who would delude us with their cyber-grifter Operation Trust (and I know others who will pay them $10,000 for each tooth they knock out!)But seriously, if all of your main allies and trading partners – or rather, the captured governments of the planetary Deep State – had colluded to steal your sovereign government’s election, what would be the appropriate way to respond to such an act of war, that is on par with a nuclear strike?Consider, as well that the putative perpetrators are being puppeteered by the same Satanist banksters whose agents have infiltrated all of the world’s governments, including yours.Since July 2nd 2021, Patel Patriot has been seeking to answer this question in a viral series of articles on Substack, exploring the possibility of ‘White Hats’ in the intelligence and military sectors of our government are working on a legal process to remove Joe Biden from his position as a last resort to save the Republic from a coup; a process known as “devolution”.Based on presidential memoranda, executive orders and odd personnel changes made in 2020 related to national security, the key players of his devolution theory are Chris Miller, Kash Patel and Ezra Cohen-Watnick, who held positions in the Pentagon and the National Counterterrorism Center prior to and after the election.Patel Patriot theorizes that President Trump purposefully allowed the election to be stolen and that through Continuity of Government protocols, he put in place a mechanism by which he could remain Commander in Chief, even as Joe Biden appears to be President.As evidence of this, Patel Patriot points to the Biden administration’s failure cascade: “How is it possible that the Biden administration has been failing so miserably? No matter the crossroads, they choose the path that hurts the Deep State, and benefits Donald Trump. [There is] an astonishing list of enemy failures that suggest deliberate sabotage.”Interestingly, Dr David Martin had recently claimed that Trump’s Executive Order 13887 of September 19, 2019 was proof that Trump had sold out to Big Pharma and that he was complicit in the destruction of US Armed Forces and with the global vaxxine genocide but in Patel Patriot’s most recent post, he wrote:“One thing I will state for certain: Trump’s pro-vaccine stance is directly related to devolution and his dismantling of the Deep State…When Trump talks about the vaccines, we simply can’t take him at face value. EO 13887 and OWS dramatically accelerated all timelines, causing the Deep State to panic and go all-in on increasingly unhinged mandates, variants, and vaccines. Don’t forget what Trump’s ultimate goal here is – he is trying to unite America against those who seek to control and destroy us. He is engineering a mass awakening and he has to do so while carefully navigating the COVID and vaccine situation. How do you reach the half the population who have been savagely indoctrinated by the leftist universities and mainstream media? They believe the vaccines are literally the only solution to ending the pandemic. How would the media react to Trump coming out against the vaccine?“We can speculate all day long as to why Trump is doing what he is doing but we won’t have the answers until the dust settles. If you’re looking for why he has been so consistent in his pro-vax stance, you won’t find the answer here but this is what I can tell you – Donald Trump knew a pandemic was coming and he took steps to prepare for it.”***Patel Patriot’s articles are now being integrated into a new video series by Adam Riva of Dauntless Dialogue, which is perfect for those who can’t take the time to read the actual articles.Riva says, “As law and order erodes exponentially in the United States, the American public is rapidly awakening to the Communist infiltration of its criminal justice system, its news and entertainment media, its intelligence community, its military-industrial complex and its public schools…“These turncoats have progressed their agenda through a variety of methods. Chiefly among them is the employment of false flag events, disinformation, distraction, suppression, omission, projection, bribery, intimidation and subversion…“There is so much disinformation still surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and that is by design.“Was it an accident? Was it a bioweapon? Depending on the platform you use, you may not even be allowed to ask those questions.more.....