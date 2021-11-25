THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 7: Resistance by Lucifer

Examining the development on earth from the Godhead's perspective allows us to see why Jesus repeatedly intervened in the affairs of men. Lucifer took control of Adam's oldest son and the Godhead had to abandon Cain's bloodline and move on to Seth.

Some 600 years into the virtual time run, Enoch was taken to heaven and given revelations about the coming Messiah while fallen angels copulated with human women on earth to create a hybrid race. Noah was instructed to build an ark and preach repentance to the people who could be redeemed.

God continued working toward the redemption of humanity with the Abrahamic bloodline that would be used for the incarnation of Jesus. Lucifer and his minions are like flies. They never give up and they keep returning to destroy the God's plans.

The Old Testament is mostly filled with failures of the Israelite's and we can see that mankind is helpless to withstand the Devil's onslaught unless there is divine supernatural intervention.

Sermon Outline: https://www.eaec.org/sermons/2021/RLJ-1794.pdf

RLJ-1794 -- FEBRUARY 7, 2021

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