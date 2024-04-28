Medical Coder During COVID

As a medical coder, this woman transfers the information included in patient medical records into a database for insurance. Her job is critical in order for physicians to get paid. In this shocking interview, she unmasks the truth behind COVID protocols and their relationship to the incentives behind PCR testing and medicines. She explains why hospitals might treat for a virus before doing any testing to find out whether the patient is actually positive and discusses the time when healthcare staff were warned of a fatal flaw in their ventilator settings. Catch interviews with medical whistleblowers, like this one, on CHD.TV.

