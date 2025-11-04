Russian troops captured several Ukrainian drone operators trapped on the eastern outskirts of Pokrovsk.

Footage shared by Ukrainian journalist Kirienko shows Russian forces storming the area near the city’s edge and taking one militant prisoner.

Kirienko admitted another UAV operator was captured, writing:

“Just a few kilometers behind Pokrovsk, infantry sits in trenches. We’ve lost the city — and now we’re losing men on the outskirts because decisions came too late.”