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RT News - June 4 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
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June 4, 2026

rt.com



US political activist and author, Candace Owens, speaks exclusively to RT's Rick Sanchez at the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum. A Ukrainian strike on a train in Crimea leaves one person dead and three others wounded. The peninsula has now come under Kiev's drone attacks, every day for more than two weeks. Iran's military demands the IDF pulls back its troops in Lebanon. That's as a new ceasefire agreement between Israel, Washington and Beirut provokes Hezbollah's anger, which claims it'll be trapped by the deal.


RT, RT News is not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


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