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PHARMA'S BIG FINES AND CORRUPT PRACTICES EXPOSED.
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120 views • December 05, 2021
PHARMA'S BIG FINES AND CORRUPT PRACTICES EXPOSED.
Big Pharma’s Big Fines.
https://projects.propublica.org/graphics/bigpharma
World Record Holder Suffers Heart Inflammation After COVID Jab.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sq71j6ZgeV8Y/
Florian Dagoury: World Record Holder In Static Breath-Hold Freediving Diagnosed With Myopericarditis After Pfizer Vaccine, Possible End Of Career.
https://thecovidworld.com/florian-dagoury-world-record-holder-in-static-breath-hold-freediving-diagnosed-with-myopericarditis-after-pfizer-vaccine-possible-end-of-career/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/cbkLXJWfQ1lY/
Big Pharma’s Big Fines.
https://projects.propublica.org/graphics/bigpharma
World Record Holder Suffers Heart Inflammation After COVID Jab.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sq71j6ZgeV8Y/
Florian Dagoury: World Record Holder In Static Breath-Hold Freediving Diagnosed With Myopericarditis After Pfizer Vaccine, Possible End Of Career.
https://thecovidworld.com/florian-dagoury-world-record-holder-in-static-breath-hold-freediving-diagnosed-with-myopericarditis-after-pfizer-vaccine-possible-end-of-career/
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/video/cbkLXJWfQ1lY/
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