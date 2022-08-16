Sado-Cabal’s Carbon Capture Will Choke U(SA) OUT!

8/15/22 The Carbon Climate hoax is a massive money grift globalist scheme to sequester carbon for digital printing technology. Meanwhile, free LENR tech could decentralize energy on a global scale. It’s an energy war in real time to do with human consciousness, Prayer and taking action!

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Psalm 37:34

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Links for Today's Video:

The moral case for fossil fuels:

https://www.moralcaseforfossilfuels.com/main

Carbon Capture Steal:

https://americanpolicy.org/2022/08/08/carbon-capture-pipelines-environmental-idiocracy/

3D printing requires Carbon:

https://www.3dnatives.com/en/carbon-fiber-filament-3d-printing-050520204/#!

The Destruction of USA Infrastructure with Climate Lies:

https://www.climatedepot.com/2022/07/13/watch-morano-on-tucker-carlson-on-energy-food-chaos-this-is-a-war-against-modern-civilization-world-economic-forum-un-seek-controlling-humans/

Deep Isolation Corp:

https://www.poandpo.com/companies/deep-isolation-wins-36-million-doe-grant-to-develop-universal-nuclear-waste-disposal-canister/

LENR should be free energy for Humanity!

https://brillouinenergy.com/

LENR cars! Hydrogen cells using LENR:

http://www.lenr-cars.com/index.php/technology/lenr

Follow Adapt 2030 to learn how to survive:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9voyfYfK_5A

Dane Wigington exposes Wildfires Used as A Military Weapon:

https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/wildfires-as-a-weapon-us-military-exposed/

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