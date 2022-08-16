Sado-Cabal’s Carbon Capture Will Choke U(SA) OUT!

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8/15/22 The Carbon Climate hoax is a massive money grift globalist scheme to sequester carbon for digital printing technology. Meanwhile, free LENR tech could decentralize energy on a global scale. It’s an energy war in real time to do with human consciousness, Prayer and taking action!
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Psalm 37:34
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+37%3A34&version=NIV
Links for Today's Video:
The moral case for fossil fuels:
https://www.moralcaseforfossilfuels.com/main
Carbon Capture Steal:
https://americanpolicy.org/2022/08/08/carbon-capture-pipelines-environmental-idiocracy/
3D printing requires Carbon:
https://www.3dnatives.com/en/carbon-fiber-filament-3d-printing-050520204/#!
The Destruction of USA Infrastructure with Climate Lies:
https://www.climatedepot.com/2022/07/13/watch-morano-on-tucker-carlson-on-energy-food-chaos-this-is-a-war-against-modern-civilization-world-economic-forum-un-seek-controlling-humans/
Deep Isolation Corp:
https://www.poandpo.com/companies/deep-isolation-wins-36-million-doe-grant-to-develop-universal-nuclear-waste-disposal-canister/
LENR should be free energy for Humanity!
https://brillouinenergy.com/
LENR cars! Hydrogen cells using LENR:
http://www.lenr-cars.com/index.php/technology/lenr
Follow Adapt 2030 to learn how to survive:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9voyfYfK_5A
Dane Wigington exposes Wildfires Used as A Military Weapon:
https://www.geoengineeringwatch.org/wildfires-as-a-weapon-us-military-exposed/
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