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All US Presidents Related to this One King - SELECTED or ELECTED
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125 views • October 08, 2019
All US Presidents Related to this One King - SELECTED or ELECTED
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZC4BIkRxoVs
reallygraceful Published on Sep 12, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
In a post-American revolution society, it would seem like the divine rights of kings would be a distant memory, but is the reality really so? Do certain bloodlines still hold power within our current government system? And if all US presidents are somehow united in blood, does that mean our leaders are really elected by the people? Or does that mean they’re selected by few?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZC4BIkRxoVs
reallygraceful Published on Sep 12, 2019
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
In a post-American revolution society, it would seem like the divine rights of kings would be a distant memory, but is the reality really so? Do certain bloodlines still hold power within our current government system? And if all US presidents are somehow united in blood, does that mean our leaders are really elected by the people? Or does that mean they’re selected by few?
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