WHO: BABIES NOW HAVE MYOCARDITIS! - When Will This END?
World Alternative Media
Josh Sigurdson reports on the recent warnings from the World Health Organization, a complicit terrorist organization that newborn babies are seeing a "surge" in unusual myocarditis cases.
We all know why this is happening, yet the organizations warning about such issues are openly defying what everyone knows and claiming it's spontaneous and unusual.
Deaths are skyrocketing year over year with excess deaths worse with each year despite less people getting injected. The excess deaths are essentially all injected people, however it seems that as years go on, the likelihood of someone who was injected once or twice in 2021 grows dramatically. This gives us an image of how the next 5 years will go.
Social media influencers who specialize in health (yet took the shot) are dropping dead at young ages and countless peer reviewed studies are connection the injections to these deaths, yet so many are still in the cult of "covid" and believe it's either "long covid" which has never been isolated, or some other absurd factor like "climate change."
This is the tragedy of the century.

World Alternative Media
2023

