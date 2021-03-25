Finally Trump Exposes The Truth Of Supreme Court And Pence's Willful Not Saving America.

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Gentleman Trump has held back criticism of both Pence and the Supreme Court's handling of the election fraud until now. Here he speaks out publicly. Is this a sign that he is going to make a move, preparing the populous that we need to pay attention to the FACT that this was a stolen election, and we have an illegitimated White House, and perhaps congress?