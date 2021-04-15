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"No Amendment Is Absolute!" - BLIND BIDEN'S GUN CONTROL
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130 views • April 15, 2021
Biden continues to show that his near 50 years in government has been a big, fat, farce. Not only does he completely fail to grasp the Founders' intent in the Bill of Rights, he is purposely ignorant of the inalienable and universal scope. Thanks to PJ Media for pointing this out!
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