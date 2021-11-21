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VIROLOGIST DR BYRAM BRIDLE SPEAKS ABOUT A RECENT REPORT FROM 68 COUNTRIES, BOUGHT OUT MSM ARE SILENT
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605 views • November 21, 2021
VIROLOGIST DR BYRAM BRIDLE SPEAKS ABOUT A RECENT REPORT FROM 68 COUNTRIES, BOUGHT OUT MSM ARE SILENT
https://rumble.com/vpk251-virologist-dr-byram-bridle-speaks-from-a-recent-report-while-we-get-the-usu.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=6
Mirror Source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7XXmStI8VINb/
PROFESSOR BRIDLE, 100% IMPOSSIBLE TO REACH HEARD IMMUNITY WITH THESE VACCINES
Some factual details the MSM are deliberately keeping quiet.
https://rumble.com/vpk251-virologist-dr-byram-bridle-speaks-from-a-recent-report-while-we-get-the-usu.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=6
Mirror Source
https://www.bitchute.com/video/7XXmStI8VINb/
PROFESSOR BRIDLE, 100% IMPOSSIBLE TO REACH HEARD IMMUNITY WITH THESE VACCINES
Some factual details the MSM are deliberately keeping quiet.
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