Putin is set to address the plenary session at SPIEF

Russia is always open to all who are interested in equal cooperation, Putin said.

Putin called the aggressive policies of European bureaucracy shortsighted — European elites are provoking chaos and dragging more and more countries into it, he said.

Putin pointed to a system of dependency and resource extraction deliberately built by the West — the roots of today's global turbulence, he said, lie in the transition from a "vertical" world order to a multipolar one.



The world becomes more just as economic growth reaches more and more countries, Putin added.

The so-called G7's contribution to global economic growth is now lower than that of BRICS, Putin said.

The global trading system is ceasing to be Western-centric, Putin said.

Any country — just like Russia — can have its dollar and euro assets frozen at any moment, Putin said.

The pretexts for seizing other countries' assets in the West can be anything — from conflicts to attitudes toward LGBT, Putin said.

Sovereignty means being stronger and smarter — and it demands efficiency, Putin said.