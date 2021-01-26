1/26/2021 Miles Guo:we must have this evil group of people punished by the rule of law in the U.S.

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1/26/2021 Miles Guo: Sara has been telling bold-faced lies till today, she’s been using the name of justice and freedom to deceive our fellow fighters; we must have this evil group of people punished by the rule of law in the U.S., otherwise there will come out the second or third Sara