© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Arizona Law Gives Business Owners Authority Over Mask Mandates Apr 25, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • August 22, 2021
Texas lifted its mask mandate a few weeks ago, and the COVID numbers are the lowest they have been in months. Now, the state of Arizona has passed a bill that will forever restrict local governments from implementing mask mandates in the future.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.