A Drug Addict with Ties to China & Access to Classified Docs - What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Fmr Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe: What Could Possibly Go Wrong When A Drug Addict With Ties To China Has Access To Docs?
John Ratcliffe: "the fact that classified documents were kept at a house where a drug addict who has colleagues from communist China and unsavory oligarchs from Ukraine would have access to that. What could possibly go wrong? I think, again, it gets worse every day for President Biden with regard to this issue."
https://rumble.com/v25pu6g-fmr-dni-what-could-possibly-go-wrong-when-a-drug-addict-with-ties-to-china-.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4
