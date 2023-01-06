E6 of The Jim Gale Show: From Smuggling to the Kins Domain Featuring Bruce Perlowin

In episode 6, co-hosts Jim Gale and Matthew Britt interview Bruce Perlowin, one of the most notorious marijuana smugglers in U.S.history, who after being incarcerated for nine years, started several successful businesses and created “back-to-the-land communities.”

Known as Kins Domain, these communities are settlements of sustainable living owned by the people. Bruce’s were initially started to help veterans grow and produce products, generate revenue and support the onsite holistic healing and learning center. Kins Domain is now expanding to support many others in living from nature, rather than in cities.

Bruce, or “OG” as he has been called for being an “old gangster” (a non-violent one, as he clarifies) shares many stories of his smuggling days. While in prison he earned five college degrees, and secretly married a Russian spy. He is currently CEO of Hemp, Inc., which he says is the highest hemp processing facility in North Carolina, and that his other company makes the best CBDs in the market (https://kingofhempusa.com).

His story is being made into a movie, called the King of Pot:

https://www.kingofpotthemovie.com





The blending of permaculture, filled with biodynamic plantings and organic gardening is discussed, with Bruce stating there is so much to learn about incorporating food forests, and how important coming together is for his Kins Domain communities as well as others, including:

the yoga movement

the back-to-the-land movement

the marijuana movement

the hemp movement

Bruce noted the incredible synergy of him wanting to build Kins Domains all over the world, with Food Forest Abundance seeking to extend permaculture globally.

Bruce Perlowin is currently the CEO of Hemp, Inc. a successful, publicly traded company (HEMP.pk) with multiple divisions operating in the industrial help space.

From working in the organic cereal business (Rainforest Products), to promoting vitamin water and other health items (Omnitrition, Inc.), to offering innovative telecommunications services (Globalcom 2000 & One World Communications), and now educating/transforming the realm of industrial hemp, Bruce has come along way from the drug kingpin days into mainstream America.

