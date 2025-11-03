Beware Of Cameras In The House

Well, good afternoon, everybody. This is Chris Berger and it’s time for a Berger Point.

You know, I wanted to address both the sellers and the buyers on having cameras around and in the house.

So who’s liable, who’s not, what can be said and what not can be said?

As long as the seller informs the listing agent that they have live cameras in the house, that’s their responsibility.

Once they do that, it’s up to the listing agent and she will put that in the private notebook of the listing that the agent, all the buyer’s agents will now know that there’s an active live camera in the house.

I always instruct my buyers that they should always act accordingly, whether there’s a camera in the house or no camera in the house.

I said, because we’ll hold our conversations for outside.

That’s really the best way to do it. This way you’re guaranteed your privacy.

I also wanted to mention to you as well.

As a buyer, when I tell my buyers that if they’re going to take pictures, they actually have to get permission from the listing agent.

Again, that’s generally put in the notes, so both agents are fully aware of it ahead of time.

But as a buyer, please don’t think you can just go into a house and start snapping away, because it will raise objections.

People make deals based on emotion many times, so you’ve got to keep your emotions above board and ready to move forward.

And that’s my tip.

Looking back at the last 23 years in New York as a real estate agent, I’ve helped many, many people, and they’ve helped me.

I’ve learned a lot.

So when you’re ready to list, when you’re ready to buy, when you’re ready to invest, give me a call. And check out my PDF for first-time homebuyers found on bergerpoints.com.

Contact Chris at; [email protected]



