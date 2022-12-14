New Book Changing Lives for Married Couples with Infertility

Problems with fertility are on the rise, but the answer is not In Vitro Fertilization (IVF). Join John-Henry Westen as discusses with Dr. Marie Meaney, author of the new book When Expecting Doesn't Happen, the dos and don'ts of speaking with married couples grieving with the hardship of infertility and how the IVF industry exploits the miracle of life.

FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP! www.give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife?utm_source=Brighteon_Marie_Meaney_121422

SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH! www.shop.lifesitenews.com/

FAITH-BASED FINANCIAL INVESTING IS HERE! CHECK IT OUT! www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesitenews

Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: www.linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: www.linktr.ee/jhwesten