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Millions of fallen angel incarnating in android body. Hillary Clinton created CPS child traffic ring
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505 views • August 21, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (August 2021).
There are millions of returned “Terminator” fallen angel devils in android bodies now that are immune to radiation and fire and EMP attacks, who the religious Christians brought into our realm by redefining God's Bible verses and rebelling against women's head coverings and removing God’s spiritual protection, but the religious Christian freak hordes and pastors are silent and condoning it and hiding in fear. They are absolutely crazy and mentally retarded. They are not mobilizing God’s spiritual army against them, or warning the humans as the Bible’s “watchmen on the wall” and defenders of earth. Their brains and hearts are completely dead, and they cannot tell truth from fiction, or their heads from their buttocks. They do not even care, as long as they have food and family and home and safety and comfort and retirement pensions and health insurance and church tithe incomes and reputations and pastors’ jobs. The fallen angels do not try to kill the fake religious Christians or silence them or slaughter their family. The blood of billions of humans will be on their hands. 30% of Detroit city was android in 2019, and 50% in 2020. There are huge numbers of androids that have replaced humans in society and inside their own churches, but these church pastors and mentally insane religious Christian freak hordes remain silent by hiding in fear of assassinations and ridicule, and condone all of it by their silence. This is the most craziest apostate Church that has ever existed in the history of God’s Church. These pastors and millions of religious Christian freak hordes are a laughing stock of the devil and the fallen angels and the Illuminati NWO. Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
According to Tank and Kimmy, it was Hillary Clinton the Pleiadian Draco hybrid male spirit lesbian feminist leader who created and incentivized the Child Protective Services agency (CPS) to kidnap hundreds of thousands of human homo-sapiens specie children to torture, and rape, and sodomize (if they are female spirits’ in “gay mafia elite” male avatar bodies), and eat, and throw the left over human meat into the fast food restaurant and supermarket food. The Illuminati NWO Nazi SS 4th Reich “good guys heroes role” faction CIA leader Robert David Steele reports that 8 million children are abducted globally every year, and 800,000 children are abducted in the U.S. alone every year, but this does not include the massive number of children who are grown on the child sex slave and human meat farms, and grown in families to sell for profit, who are all unregistered with the government and have no birth certificates, and the massive number of children imported for sex and food from foreign nations through the borders. Hillary’s Evergreen ship with thousands of children is just a small drop in the bucket and only the tip of the iceberg. Robert says that the kidnapped children and farm bred children and family bred children only last about 2 years, because of the harsh conditions of rape and sodomy and Illuminati Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar New Age Wicca witches’ youth elixir children’s vampire adrenochrome blood harvesting, and torture, and then, they are thrown into the humans’ food supply when they die or are killed.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
There are millions of returned “Terminator” fallen angel devils in android bodies now that are immune to radiation and fire and EMP attacks, who the religious Christians brought into our realm by redefining God's Bible verses and rebelling against women's head coverings and removing God’s spiritual protection, but the religious Christian freak hordes and pastors are silent and condoning it and hiding in fear. They are absolutely crazy and mentally retarded. They are not mobilizing God’s spiritual army against them, or warning the humans as the Bible’s “watchmen on the wall” and defenders of earth. Their brains and hearts are completely dead, and they cannot tell truth from fiction, or their heads from their buttocks. They do not even care, as long as they have food and family and home and safety and comfort and retirement pensions and health insurance and church tithe incomes and reputations and pastors’ jobs. The fallen angels do not try to kill the fake religious Christians or silence them or slaughter their family. The blood of billions of humans will be on their hands. 30% of Detroit city was android in 2019, and 50% in 2020. There are huge numbers of androids that have replaced humans in society and inside their own churches, but these church pastors and mentally insane religious Christian freak hordes remain silent by hiding in fear of assassinations and ridicule, and condone all of it by their silence. This is the most craziest apostate Church that has ever existed in the history of God’s Church. These pastors and millions of religious Christian freak hordes are a laughing stock of the devil and the fallen angels and the Illuminati NWO. Repent, repent, repent, and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! End of transmission…
According to Tank and Kimmy, it was Hillary Clinton the Pleiadian Draco hybrid male spirit lesbian feminist leader who created and incentivized the Child Protective Services agency (CPS) to kidnap hundreds of thousands of human homo-sapiens specie children to torture, and rape, and sodomize (if they are female spirits’ in “gay mafia elite” male avatar bodies), and eat, and throw the left over human meat into the fast food restaurant and supermarket food. The Illuminati NWO Nazi SS 4th Reich “good guys heroes role” faction CIA leader Robert David Steele reports that 8 million children are abducted globally every year, and 800,000 children are abducted in the U.S. alone every year, but this does not include the massive number of children who are grown on the child sex slave and human meat farms, and grown in families to sell for profit, who are all unregistered with the government and have no birth certificates, and the massive number of children imported for sex and food from foreign nations through the borders. Hillary’s Evergreen ship with thousands of children is just a small drop in the bucket and only the tip of the iceberg. Robert says that the kidnapped children and farm bred children and family bred children only last about 2 years, because of the harsh conditions of rape and sodomy and Illuminati Draco reptilian chimera alien incarnate avatar New Age Wicca witches’ youth elixir children’s vampire adrenochrome blood harvesting, and torture, and then, they are thrown into the humans’ food supply when they die or are killed.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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