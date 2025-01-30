🚨Washington DC plane crash caught on camera - tonight, Part 2

Washington DC plane crash caught on camera.

Fox 11 News Description: A plane and a (possibly military, other vid, White House statement) helicopter collided in Washington DC, sending the plane crashing into the Potomac River. Video from the Kennedy Center captured the moment of impact.

This: The US aviation regulator states the collision happened between a Bombardier passenger jet, which can accommodate up to 70 passengers, and a Sikorsky helicopter.

And: A military helicopter collided with a regional jet near Reagan Airport in Washington, the White House states

And from FAA:

“A PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 regional jet collided in midair with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to Runway 33 at Reagan Washington National Airport around 9 p.m. local time. PSA was operating as Flight 5342 for American Airlines. It departed from Wichita, Kansas. The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation.“

Article More: https://www.popville.com/2025/01/ronald-reagan-washington-national-airport-dca-reports-a-full-groundstop-due-to-emergency-response/#more-314244