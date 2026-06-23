THE TRIUMPH OF BITCOIN! Stefan Molyneux Interviewed

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux of Freedomain joined Max of Towards Liberty for a joint interview and debate with BTC Sessions host Nathan Fitzsimmons on privacy in a surveilled society. They unpacked common misconceptions around the topic, looked at parents’ role in handling children’s digital safety, and debated the case for intellectual property rights. The conversation leaves listeners weighing the balance between privacy, safety, and ownership of creative ideas in today’s world.





Visit BTC Sessions' website: https://www.btcsessions.ca/





Follow BTC Sessions on YouTube! https://www.youtube.com/c/btcsessions





Check out Max at https://towardsliberty.com/





GET FREEDOMAIN MERCH! https://shop.freedomain.com/





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/FREEDOMAIN2026