King Charles III has more pen trouble

Stationery shenanigans are becoming something of a trademark for Britain’s newly-crowned monarch. After Saturday’s pen-pushing fiasco, which saw the king exasperated by a rogue box of pens in his way, Charles was once again thwarted at the hands of a leaky nib.
Signing a visitors’ book to mark his appearance at Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle, Charles already had his knickers in a twist over accidentally writing the wrong date, when his pen decided to join in the fun by spewing ink all over his hands.
You think they had embezzled enough money that he could afford a decent pen...
Mirrored - RT
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.