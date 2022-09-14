King Charles III has more pen trouble

Stationery shenanigans are becoming something of a trademark for Britain’s newly-crowned monarch. After Saturday’s pen-pushing fiasco, which saw the king exasperated by a rogue box of pens in his way, Charles was once again thwarted at the hands of a leaky nib.

Signing a visitors’ book to mark his appearance at Northern Ireland’s Hillsborough Castle, Charles already had his knickers in a twist over accidentally writing the wrong date, when his pen decided to join in the fun by spewing ink all over his hands.

You think they had embezzled enough money that he could afford a decent pen...

